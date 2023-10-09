Five members of the Green Charter Township Board challenged in recall election

Voters in Mecosta County’s Green Charter township have a big decision to be made for this upcoming election about whether to recall members of the township board.

All the members of Green Charter Township had enough signatures to be recalled over their support of Gotion but only five names will be on the ballot.

The township supervisor Jim Chapman said two board members have resigned because of the stress the contentious board meetings have caused over environmental questions and concerns of ties to the CCP.

Marjorie Steele, a recall petition organizer said the petition was filed over what petition said is an unwillingness to listen to the voice of the people when it comes to the Gotion battery plant.

“It’s really as simple as Jim Chapman, Green Charter Township supervisor, and the rest of the board members not listening to the will of the people. Jim Chapman has been making unilateral decisions for the community,” said Steele.

Chapman said that’s not true. They’ve held a number of meetings for residents to sound off-and the meetings have had anywhere from 20 to 60 speakers in an evening.

“What more can I do? You got a small group who says this is the facts? This is our story. You have to believe it. And if we don’t believe it, then we aren’t listening to the people. Well, I’m sorry. I’m listening to people. I’m also listening to a small group,” said Chapman.

Chapman said this small group, many of whom aren’t even residents of Green Charter Township, have been the most vocal trying to drown out local support for the plant that would bring thousands of jobs to Mecosta County.

But Steele, who lives a half mile of the township line, said this affects everyone in the area and Gotion is not the right move for the area.

“These are bad jobs. These jobs will drive residents of this county into poverty. It will give them cancer. It will tax your community. It will poison our children. These are not good jobs. The community does not need impoverishing toxic jobs,” he said.

Chapman said he’s just trying to do something good for the place he calls home.

“If it was just for me, I’d be walking out right this minute. But it’s not enough for my friends, my neighbors, my family that is going to live in this township and have to deal with poverty, have to deal with their children and grandchildren, leaving the state to find decent employment.,” said Chapman.

Both sides said there’s been a lot of bullying and misinformation spread making every board meeting contentious.

Steele said it’s upsetting that they can only recall five of the board members. Since the other two members resigned, they will be appointed by the current board and can’t be recalled.