Benzie County among communities slated to get grants for outdoor recreation projects

LANSING — Nearly $22 million in Michigan Spark Grants will benefit 31 of the state’s communities for the creation, renovation and redevelopment of public recreation opportunities, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

This final round of Michigan Department of Natural Resources-administered Spark Grants follows the February distribution of $14.2 million in first-round grants to 21 communities. Program dollars stem from an infusion of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“It’s gratifying to know that even more Michigan communities will see tangible benefits from this unparalleled federal funding opportunity to expand outdoor recreation,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “Michiganders of all ages deserve the chance to discover the outdoors, enjoy new recreation experiences and relax with family and friends. These Spark Grants will help make that possible by funding a variety of public recreation projects across our state.”

Advertisement

Some of the funded projects in this round include:

$400,000 to extend the 10-mile paved portion of the Betsie Valley Trail from Frankfort to Beulah by an additional mile through Beulah and Benzonia in Benzie County.

$954,500 to revitalize Wilson Park in Milan, Washtenaw County, through installation of a fully accessible playscape, bathrooms, shuffleboard court and fitness court.

$900,000 to improve the Monroe Loop Greenway, a linear park in Monroe County, through additions of an accessible trail, fitness center, plazas and gathering spaces.

$495,000 to renovate Chassell Centennial Park, in Chassell Township, Houghton County, through the addition of accessible restrooms, pathways and boardwalk.