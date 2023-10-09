As season cools down, fire officials warn of fire safety dangers

The weather took a dip over the weekend bringing a fall chill to Northern Michigan. With the lower temps, local fire departments are sending out a warning about fire safety.

Cadillac’s Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said they’ve been called out to numerous fires this time of year that could have been prevented.

Wolff has some tips to help stay safe:

Advertisement

If you’re burning wood, it’s important to clean your chimneys, so build up doesn’t catch fire

If you’re using natural gas or propane, check your carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they’re working

If you’re using pellets, they recommend using a pellet stove that is installed by a reputable contractor

Wolff also had tips for alternative heat sources.

“Space heaters follow manufacturer instructions, read those things. most of them have to be plugged into the actual wall outlet, not to extension cords or power strips and such and pay attention to the clearances. Usually, a good rule of thumb is keeping at least three feet of clear space around those,” said Wolff.

Wolff also said try to get a space heater that has tip over protection in case it gets knocked over.

He said by paying attention and engaging in a little routine maintenance, a lot of fires can be prevented.