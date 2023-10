Complete double rainbow, bright and colorful at the end of a gloomy day in the U.P. By Steve Atkinson

My husband and I were driving through Cadillac yesterday and he caught the double rainbow with the 9&10 news building in the picture! By Virgi Fredrick

The past couple of days, 9&10 viewers have been sending in pictures of rainbows they spotted over Northern Michigan. Some even captured double rainbows, and one appeared over 9&10′s Cadillac headquarters!

Check out the images in our rainbow gallery, and see more viewer photos here. And don’t forget to check out the latest weather forecast here.