Two Traverse City projects inch closer to completion thanks to state funding

TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded nearly $100 million in grant funding to projects across the state with over $1 million making its way to Traverse City.

TART Trails received a $500,000 grant and the Discovery Center and Pier received a $691,683 grant to complete or kick off some expansive projects in Traverse City.

The funding will help with TART Trail’s Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project and the Discovery Center and Pier’s project transforming the old coal dock into a barrier free public park.

“I’m thrilled that Traverse City is a recipient of some pretty significant grant funding,” TART Trails’ Director of Strategic Engagement, Brian Beauchamp, said.

TART will use the funding to widen and connect the trial running along the Grandview Parkway from the Murchie bridge through Sunset Park and to the new Senior Center. Their eventual goal is to extend the trail to Traverse City Central High School.

“Right now, the sidewalk is right up against a very busy state highway. We’re going to pull it back away from the road [and] separate the cyclists and the pedestrians,” Beauchamp explained.

Beauchamp said the changes will provide a safer and overall better trail experience, “whether you’re out to recreate or to get from point a to point b.”

The Discovery Center and Pier will use the funding to complete phase two of their project, adding an adaptive kayak launch, restrooms and a paved parking lot along M-22.

“We were overjoyed to get [the grant],” the Discovery Center and Pier’s CEO, Matt McDonough recognized.

The Discovery Center and Pier is wrapping up phase one, turning a gravel parking lot into green space and a walkway and adding a pavilion.

The improvements made possible by the funding should be completed by the end of 2024.



