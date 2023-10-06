Try to score a perfect 10 on our weekly 9&10 News Quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

RELATED: Top News: Glen Lake alum goes viral for making incredible catch during college football game - and more

Advertisement

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

More record highs set or tied on Tuesday in Northern Michigan

Crash survivors, advocates rally in Lansing for auto insurance reforms

Advertisement

Mackinac Island Fire Department responds to kitchen fire at Grand Hotel

McCarthy ousted as House speaker in historic vote; Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him

GAME OF THE WEEK: Lake City takes homecoming win in double OT over cross-county rival McBain

Learning the story behind Gilbert, a life-sized t-rex sculpture off M-72

Advertisement

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Beach house on Lake Michigan overlooking the Manitou Islands

Meet the Weather Watchers: Heather in Lovells

Continue the conversation at Ferris State University’s Museum of Sexist Objects

Glen Lake football alum Finn Hogan’s impressive one-handed catch during BGSU-Georgia Tech game tops SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

Advertisement











