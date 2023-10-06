Traverse City Christian School students tape their principals to a wall to raise money for former teacher

TRAVERSE CITY — Principals at a Northern Michigan school put themselves in a sticky situation for a good cause.

Traverse City Christian School hosted a tap your principal to the wall fundraiser Friday night in order to raise money for a former teacher.

Aric Woughter was recently diagnosed with ALS, a disease that caused uncertainty in his life. So the school let the kids buy duct tape to use on their principals, and Aric was there to see his former students have a little fun while helping the cause.

There were lots of hugs and tears shared. And more than $2,000 was raised for Aric during the event.

“I think he was just overwhelmed by emotion and from all of the love and support. And we were able to pray over him and his daughter joined him and I think that it was just you could just tell from his emotions that he really felt loved and supported,” Sacha Standfest & Jennifer Karczewski, the Traverse City Christian School principals said.

Aric Woughter’s GoFundMe has surpassed $50,000, which is halfway to their goal. You can click here if you would like to donate.