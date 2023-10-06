Today in History: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore officially dedicated

MUNISING — With hundreds of thousands of visitors per year, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a treasured destination in Northern Michigan. Fifty-one years ago today, October 6, 1972, Pictured Rocks became the nation’s first national lakeshore.

Today, the protected area encompasses 73,000 acres of rugged sandstone cliffs stained by the minerals found in Lake Superior. Visitors can explore beaches, sand dunes, waterfalls, caves, wildlife and the old growth forest along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Pictured Rocks (Josh Monroe)

The lakeshore, first federally protected 51 years ago, has been cherished by the native Ojibwe tribe for thousands of years. The easily identifiable landmarks found in the park have centuries of lore from the native people that explain their appearance outside of natural erosion.

In 1658, the first documented European visitor was awed by the scenery and isolation of the Pictured Rocks. Up until this time, the area was largely unexplored by European settlers.

“We go along the coast, most delightful and wonderful,” wrote fur trader Pierre Esprit Radisson. “Nature has made it pleasant to the eye, the spirit and the belly.”

Radisson was astonished by the cliff faces and vast lake, and equally fearful of the force of such landscapes. When traveling with members of the Ojibwe tribe, he noted their behavior toward the rocks. They called the rocks “Nauitouchsinagoit,” which Radisson took to mean “the likeness of the devil”. Rather than view natural landscapes as inanimate, the Ojibwe saw that they were alive with unseen spirits. Spectacular geographic features such as Doric Rock commanded both dread and adoration. When passing the Pictured Rocks or the Grand Sable Dunes, known as “Negouwatchi” or the Sandy Mountain to the Ojibwe, they offered tobacco as a gift as they traveled through.

The Pictured Rocks remained little known and seldom seen by out of state visitors until after World War II.

In 1957, the National Park Service conducted it’s first survey of the area. The team studied over 5,000 miles of the lakeshore, identifying areas suited for preservation.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was formally established as a unit of the National Park System in ceremonies held on October 6, 1972, at Bayshore Park in Munising. Stretching from Munising to Grand Marais, the park later became a four season destination attracting all kinds of visitors. From hikers to campers, hunters, and casual viewers the park welcomes over 400,000 people each year.