The importance of Dental Health and how to save for it

Everything seems to be costing more these days from food to gas to rent. Dental Care is no exception, with a recent study by Synchrony showing that rising out of pocket costs are preventing patients from accessing the important and necessary dental care they need to stay healthy. Many people do not realize the importance of dental care and how it has a large affect on your overall health.

But what can we do with rising costs? Dental health is key to overall health and that is why we are sitting down with certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell to discuss tools and resources available to you so that you can plan for any needed services.

For more information about the study and how you can live your healthiest life click this link.