State police need your help identifying a man driving a red car with Iowa plates

The type of car the suspect is believed to be driving. Photo from Michigan State Police

GAYLORD — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post said Friday they need the public’s help locating the driver of a red 2017 Toyota Prius bearing Iowa registration plate JK169.

The driver is described as being a white male in 60s, with gray hair, a mustache and wearing a fluorescent green construction shirt and jeans, troopers said.

He is wanted in the questioning of an assault that took place on Oct. 4 around 2 p.m. at the Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The man is believed to be an out-of-state resident who is in the area for work, and it is unknown how long he will be in Michigan before returning to his home state.

Troopers are asking anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts to contact the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.



