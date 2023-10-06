Special mass held at St. Francis in Traverse City to bless newly planted native plants

TRAVERSE CITY — A special mass is being held Sunday in Traverse City.

St. Francis will have a blessing of newly installed native plants on their campus. A variety of 35 different species were planted in the islands of their parking log. The mass will highlight Pope Francis’ message of caring for our common home and the call for Catholics around thaw world to help protect the environment.

The plants were provided by the Au Sable Institute in Mancelona.

“This is just the first start of what we hope to do in the coming years, because this is a what we’re doing is going to last for seven years and by that will just kind of be ingrained in our church just to help the world, help the people on the margins, you know, for our grandkids and just to make it a better place for them,” Kathy Daniels from the St. Francis Creation Care Team said.

An Earth fair will take place after mass with local environmental organizations in attendance.

The public will be welcome and the mass is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.