Seniors at Interlochen Center for The Arts host an accessible art exhibition

Students at the Interlochen Center for the Arts have been working on a unique project that will be showcased to the public starting Saturday. Senior students will be showcasing their thesis through an interactive exhibit at the Dow Center for Visual Arts on campus.

If you’ve never been to an art exhibit or have, but you don’t think that they are for you, this exhibit is sure to change your mind. This exhibition is focused on connecting art with people through an accessibility mindset. The students have been working with renowned museum consultants to learn how to set up an exhibit with accessibility at the forefront. The exhibition is laid out to accommodate anyone with accessibility needs.

Through this experience students are encouraged to think about the importance of creating accessible work and the impact it will have on society.

The thesis interactive exhibit will host its grand opening to the public on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with no cost to attend. Accommodations at this event include sensory and fidget devices, noise, and light sensitivity accommodations, and a barrier free entrance to the exhibit.

You can learn more about the event here.

Tune into The Four next week when our storyteller, Rachel Rademacher gives us a deeper look into the exhibit and hears from a student about their experience.