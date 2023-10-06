Organizers for Haunted Trail at Sawmill Creek asking for donations after fire wipes out many of their decorations

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — The annual Haunted Trail at Sawmill Creek in Paradise will go on despite a fire wiping out many of their decorations just nine days before it was set to happen.

The storage barn for many of the Halloween decorations, props and displays were destroyed Wednesday night. And now, organizers are asking for help in making the event successful.

Monetary donations and decorations are needed to help line the spooky trail. You can drop off the decorations at Sawmill Creek Park the weekend of the trail, and any monetary donations can be mailed to the Paradise Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 82, Paradise, MI, 49768.

The event is Oct. 13-14 from 7-10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.