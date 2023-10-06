How the UAW Strike is impacting Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUTNY — A Northern Michigan professor is sounding off on the ongoing strike and what that means for the State of Michigan, and his outlook is not that great.

Associate Professor of Economics Alex Cartwright said that if the strike continues it will have a negative impact on Michigan, with so many automotive suppliers in Michigan, it will hit harder here than other states.

“The strike is certainly poised to have a bigger impact on Michigan than other states because of the plants that we have and the suppliers that are located here,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright said the state of Michigan could be in for some tough times ahead if the strikes drag on. He pointed to a recent survey that indicates the strike has already impacted automotive suppliers nationally, and with so many suppliers being in Michigan, the impact here will be more than other states.

“A survey came out from MEMA, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association; association of suppliers and 30% of suppliers, a lot of which are in Michigan, have already laid off people as a result of the strike, 60% of suppliers plan to lay off people in the next couple of weeks,”

Cartwright is also concerned that automakers and the Michigan economy, may feel an even bigger impact.

“I think that if people are unable to buy a new Ford or a new GM or new Chrysler product. We’ve seen that people that go and buy, then a foreign car, they like it and they don’t always come back. And so this could lead to a permanent drop in demand for Detroit made vehicles,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also warned that prices of new and used vehicles, may start to rise very quickly

“If there is a shortage in the supply of cars, as long as demand remains the same on the consumer side, then that absolutely will put upward pressure on prices for new vehicles and as a result will put upward pressure on prices for used vehicles too,” said Cartwright.

But Bill Marsh Jr., of Bill Marsh Automotive Group, said it has not impacted car sales yet

“Very little impact in terms of new vehicle sales or deliveries, because we really haven’t seen the effects of the strike about 30 to 45 day window between the production and the vehicles showing up on our lots,” said Marsh.

Despite Cartwright’s predictions, Marsh thinks the strike might actually help sales, momentarily.

“We kind of expect or anticipate a potential uptick in sales in October as consumers get concerned about scarcity, you know, maybe in November or December if the strike continues,” said Marsh.

No matter what happens, Marsh, who has been closely watching the strike, said he’s hoping for a quick resolution.

“You look at the impact on the economy, not just from, you know, the manufacturers and the union, but just throughout the economy. It’s pretty substantial if the strike continues,” said Marsh.