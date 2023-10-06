Federal court rules former owners of Edenville Dam are responsible for failure

MIDLAND COUNTY — A federal court has ruled that the former owners of the Edenville Dam are responsible for it’s failure.

The Edenville Dam failure that happened on may 19, 2020 lead to widespread flooding across Midland and Gladwin counties, and lead to the failure of the Sanford Dam.

The court said that Boyce Hydro, the former owner of the dam, determined in 2010 that the dam could fail if the water levels at Wixom Lake rose too high. Hydro did not disclose that issue to the state, even though it was required to do so. And even if Boyce Hydro did make plans to fix the dam, it was never followed through.

Also, in 2017, the former chief operator of the dam resigned due to the owner’s neglect.

The state said it will now move forward on seeking a cash judgement from the owner of Boyce Hydro, Lee Mueller.