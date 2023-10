Michigan This Morning - On the Road

LEROY — Cadillac Winery and Tasting room is hosting fun for all this fall.

Harvest trails, specialty wines, family events and tastings will be offered through October at the winery, located at 17480 18 Mile Rd, LeRoy, MI 49655.

Michigan This Morning - On the Road, spooky trail

Michigan This Morning - On the Road: Scary wine

Michigan This Morning - On the Road: tasting room