Arcadia man arrested after trooper finds a concealed weapon without a license during a traffic stop

BENZIE COUNTY — Michigan State Police say a 33-year-old man Arcadia has been arrested after troopers from the Traverse City Post pulled him over for having an expired registration and found him carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

On Thursday, around 5:50 p.m., an MSP trooper stopped a car on River Road in Crystal Lake Township for having an expired registration. The driver of the car had two large, fixed blade knives on the dashboard, and upon further investigation the trooper found that he also had a .40 caliber handgun.

The trooper said the handgun was registered to the driver, but he did not have a concealed pistol license.

MSP said the man was placed under arrest and is now lodged in the Benzie County Jail pending arraignment.