A Yak or 2 Great Lakes Ranch gears up for their 4th annual Yak Festival!

You’ve probably heard of a cattle ranch, a sheep ranch or even an elk ranch, but did you know that we have a yak ranch right here in Northern Michigan?

And on Saturday, you can check out the Yak Festival at A Yak or 2 Great Lakes Ranch in Mancelona from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a wagon ride out to the yak pasture where you can feed the yaks treats and give them a pet. In the morning you can grab a complimentary coffee, cider, and donut while enjoying a fun game of pumpkin bowling. Staying for lunch? Try a yak burger or a bowl of yak chili while listening to some live music! There will be lots to do on the ranch this Saturday and you won’t want to miss out!

