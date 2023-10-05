You have to see this video of a bull elk swimming far from shore

Craig, a 9&10 viewer, sent in this amazing video and gave a detailed account of what happened. Incredible!

Here’s what he wrote:

“I live on West Twin Lake in Lewiston, and it was incredibly calm and quiet glassy morning on the lake. I was getting ready to go for a pre-work waterski and heard an unusual sound like a locomotive charging up the lake. I looked across and there was a bull elk running up the lakeshore. He was clearly spooked and trying to find somewhere to go. He veered offshore and swam out quite away, and then started coming back, and then started swimming out again, and I could tell he was disorientated or something wasn’t right. I used the JetSki and went out and did a wide arc around him, and almost herded him towards shore (like a rancher would on a horse to a stray cow). I was worried the big guy was going to drown! Being about 50 feet away I could see his tongue hanging out, so he was definitely tired. Part of me feels like I saved his life; I’ll never know, but I was sure glad to see him get on shore and head into the woods!”