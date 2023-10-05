Top News: Glen Lake alum goes viral for making incredible catch during college football game - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. Glen Lake football alum Finn Hogan’s impressive one-handed catch during BGSU-Georgia Tech game tops SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

Former Glen Lake Laker Finn Hogan helped the Bowling Green Falcons to their 38-27 upset win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The Falcons headed into the matchup 21-point underdogs. Hogan’s one-handed 14-yard touchdown catch put BGSU up 17-14 heading into the half. And it was sensational!

2. Gladwin Co. Transit bus involved in crash with pickup truck, drivers seriously injured

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says two drivers were injured in a crash Wednesday involving a County Transit bus. Deputies were called out to the intersection of Round Lake Road and Sugar River Road in Sherman Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a GMC Sierra pickup truck was headed south on Round Lake Road when the bus cut in front of it. First responders had to use the jaws of life to get the pickup driver out of the truck.

3. Mackinac Island Fire Department responds to kitchen fire at Grand Hotel

The Mackinac Island Fire Department responded to an early morning kitchen fire at the Grand Hotel on Tuesday, officials said. They say there was smoke in the kitchen area when they arrived, but the fire had been put out. Crews stayed to check for damage and help vent the smoke out of the building for about 45 minutes, officials said.

4. Vivek Ramaswamy slams Gotion battery plant in Big Rapids rally

Opposition to the Gotion EV battery plant in Green Charter Township continues to grow with presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy joining the ranks. Gotion and the township approved a land agreement back in August that laid out the terms and obligations for both parties. While the agreement has inched the project closer to groundbreaking, people at Wednesday night’s rally continued to protest the plant.

5. More record highs set or tied on Tuesday in Northern Michigan

Tuesday was another day of record-setting heat across Northern Michigan. Records we set or tied in Gaylord, Alpena, Traverse City, Pellston, and Sault Ste. Marie. Gaylord reached 85 breaking the old record of 84 set in 1971. Traverse City reached 88 breaking the old record of 87 and coming just 1 degree shy of the all-time October record of 89!

6. Crash survivors, advocates rally in Lansing for auto insurance reforms

Annabelle Marsh, a five-year-old kindergarten student, is paralyzed from the neck down. The survivor of a catastrophic car crash, she requires a ventilator and 24-hour care. But due to changes made in 2019 to Michigan’s auto insurance coverage, her family says dangerous uncertainty has been added to Annabelle’s care requirements. Annabelle was one of hundreds of crash survivors and advocates gathered at the Michigan Capitol Tuesday to support proposed legislation that would expand coverage to those catastrophically injured. The event served as an opportunity for survivors to share their personal experiences and pressure legislators to take up changes that would expand broad care coverage to more crash survivors.

7. Owners arrested in connection to fire at Charlie’s Family Grill in Newaygo Co.

Police say the owners of Charlie’s Family Grill have been arrested in connection to a fire at the business back in March. After a six-month investigation into the fire and previous insurance claims, the Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office issued felony Arson and Insurance Fraud charges against co-owners David and Ryan Robinson.

8. Daycares across the state no longer receiving federal funding, worried about what comes next

Daycares across the state are no longer receiving federal funding that was put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Child Care Stabilization grants helped facilities remain in business with these funds. Teddy Bear Daycare and Pre-School in Traverse City said they had received just shy of $500 thousand during the pandemic for their three locations at 14 Street, Long Lake and Bass Lake. And now that this funding has stopped, they have had to raise their rates by as much as 6% to stay afloat.

9. Neebish Island residents pack boardroom to question abrupt end of late evening ferry service

There was a packed boardroom Tuesday morning at the Eastern U.P. Transportation Authority to question the abrupt ending of the late evening ferry service. Neebish Island in Chippewa County is home to just over 50 year-round residents, but in the warmer months the population explodes to around 600.

10. 67-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Manistee Co.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sept. 30. Deputies said the crash happened on M-22 near Miller Road in Manistee Township at 5:22 p.m. The initial investigation found that the motorcyclist was traveling south on M-22 when it left the roadway and hit a tree, deputies said. It does not appear that other vehicles were involved, they said.



