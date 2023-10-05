The Boundless Futures Foundation works to support female entrepreneurs

The Boundless Futures Foundation was founded by Soon Hagerty. The goal of the foundation is to support women entrepreneurs in starting a business that will positively impact society. Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs and later starting her own business, Soon knows firsthand the challenges that women entrepreneurs face.

“At Boundless Futures Foundation, we believe that women will be the changemakers of the future. Eliminating boundaries, whether they are self-imposed or created by society, will enable women to thrive,” she said.

The foundation is founded on three pillars, Empower, Embrace, and Elevate. Each pillar is aimed to provide financial support to women entrepreneurs along with a supportive team to network with and receive guidance in starting up a business.

Advertisement

“Whether it means tackling a social issue directly or creating a business model that ‘does good by doing well,’ we know from experience that purpose and profit together can be powerful drivers of change and impact.”

Women 22 and older are eligible to apply for the Boundless Futures Foundation.

To learn more about the foundation and how to apply, click here.