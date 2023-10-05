Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Missaukee County

MISSAUKEE COUNTY — Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Thursday in Norwich Township.

MSP said that around 1:45 p.m. the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team (ERT) was conducting a search warrant for the arrest of a 41-year-old Lake City woman in Norwich Township. They said that during the arrest, the members of ERT were confronted by the woman, who was armed, and that during this confrontation the woman was shot and killed.

Both the Missaukee County Sheriff and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff requested that Michigan State Police investigated the shooting.

Advertisement

Per department protocol, the officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

As of right now, there are no other details about this investigation.