Local breweries, industry leaders say cheers to new distribution warehouse

TRAVERSE CITY — Local breweries and industry leaders in the state are celebrating a new distribution warehouse opening in Traverse City.

Imperial Beverage began distributing Pabst in Kalamazoo County 40 years ago. They began distributing to the area in 2001. The Executive Director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, Scott Graham said distributors play an integral part in getting alcohol to consumers.

“Almost all the beer flows through distributor warehouses and on distributor trucks, consumers may never think about that. Those partnerships are really critical to the growth and success of the beer industry across the state,” Graham explained.

The company began with just one sales rep in the area, now 22 years later they’ve grown with 24 people working in the new facility.

Short’s Brewery’s CEO Scott Newman-Bale said he’s been pushing them to open up a distribution center for over the past decade.

“Now we have a new facility which is going to help us get product to the Northern Michigan area,” Newman-Bale stated.

They explained that the distribution center should cut down on the impact from shipping, delivering a better product much faster. They say the new center will be especially helpful during the Cherry Festival season.

“This has been a dream of ours for a long time. To really take that step and have a facility up here with loading docks and trucks is a really big deal for us and the community,” Imperial Beverage’s Chief Relationship Officer, Larry Cekola said.