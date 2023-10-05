Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Oct. 5

Hart veteran Jodi Slinkard and her service dog Cassie are being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

Slinkard is #StillServing as a veterans service officer for the County of Oceana where she assists veterans with getting their VA health benefits. Cassie, her Chocolate Lab service dog, jumps to attention every time someone walks into heroffice, relaxing them and providing a calm environment.

Good Day Northern Michigan - TGV Golf

TGV Golf was designed to break barriers and unite individuals that would have never met under other circumstances.

Founder Chuck Brooks tells us more about how courses help provide complimentary rounds for his organization.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Pet Wellness

October is National Pet Wellness Month, and we want to spotlight how you can identify your pet in pain.

That’s why we’re bringing in Dr. Julie Buzby to help us.