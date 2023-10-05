Free school meals could become permanent in Michigan

Michigan’s free school meal program is off to a strong start, as officials sing its praises and legislators discuss making the program permanent.

For the 2023-24 school year, Michigan legislators approved $160 million in funding to ensure that free breakfast and lunch are offered to all public school students regardless of family income. The legislation requires participating schools to enroll in the National School Lunch Program, maximize the federal reimbursement they receive for services and erase all meal debt for students.

But the program, which was passed with this year’s annual budget, only runs for the remainder of the school year. Following positive feedback in the first weeks of its implementation, legislators are considering extending the initiative, already receiving bipartisan support in the state Senate.

Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, said during a committee hearing on the bill that the program benefits students, parents and teachers.

“This bill will ensure that students can focus on learning first and foremost,” she said. Polehanki estimated an average of $850 in food cost savings per year for families while education professionals discussed the wide set of benefits of the program.

Bernadette Downey, a leader of the No Kid Hungry Michigan campaign, said accessible meals “will ensure that each of Michigan’s pre-K through grade 12 students have the nutrition they need to grow, learn and thrive.”

Downey said that school meals are often the healthiest portions of students’ diets and that universal access can help reduce stigma around students receiving them.

Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, has co-sponsored the legislation and advocated for its passage through the Senate. He said it’s a matter of supporting children and making sure they have a comfortable learning environment that sets them up for success.

“We’re too good a country to send our kids to school hungry and or to make them feel ashamed and like second-class citizens because they have to ask for a free lunch when nobody else is getting that,” he said. “The goal is to get rid of this stigma and to get rid of hunger as anything that could be interruptive to a child’s education.”

Damoose also said that despite the billions spent on education annually in Michigan, “that money is all wasted if that kid is either hungry or ashamed during that day — and so why not spend a couple extra bucks and just make sure it happens?”

Diane Golzynski, a Michigan Department of Education Official, said making the program permanent would help support nearly all of the department’s goals in their strategic education plan.

“Through this one bill, we can contribute to improving early literacy achievement, improving the health safety and wellness of all learners, increasing the percentage of all students who graduate from high school and increasing the percentage of adults with a post secondary credential,” she said.

School administrators in Northern Michigan said the program has been going well in the first weeks of the school year, benefitting the educational community all around. Jamie Huber, superintendent of the Cheboygan-Otsego-Presque Isle Educational Service District, said the program has helped students “reach their full learning potential.”

Matthew Baughman, superintendent of Wolverine Community Schools, highlighted the economic relief that the meals program can provide families.

“The cost of groceries has soared in the last few years, and the Michigan School Meals Program helps parents who have felt the pinch of increased costs,” he said. “Families in our community are proud, are committed to taking care of their own, and sometimes struggle asking for help.”

The meals program, he said, would make it easier for families to receive the help they need and not feel stigmatized for doing so.

“We hope to see this program continue as it builds in another layer of support for the lives of those who may need it most,” he added.

Steve Locke, superintendent of the Osceola-Mecosta Intermediate School District, said that the program hasn’t provided a significant change in the district because so many students were already receiving free meals after qualifying through their parents’ income.

“Most of our students were properly cared for in this capacity prior to the legislation,” he said. But he said the easier level of access and lack of paperwork would make access easier throughout the community.

Locke added that increased investment and awareness for the program would hopefully increase access to healthier options and provide greater variety to students.