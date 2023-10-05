Driver almost runs over deputies as she flees arrest, leads officials on high-speed chase, sheriff’s office says

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a woman led officials on a high-speed chase - sometimes in excess of 100 mph - after she almost ran over deputies and hit a patrol vehicle.

On Oct. 4 at 10:50 p.m., deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicion of illegal drugs near Union Street and Twelfth Street in Traverse City.

Deputies turned on their lights and approached the vehicle, which was driven by a 23-year-old from Bay City, they said. The woman placed her vehicle in reverse, and deputies had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, they said.

The woman’s vehicle then struck a patrol vehicle and fled, deputies said.

Deputies pursued with emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times, but the driver refused to stop and hit speeds exceeding 100 mph, they said.

The driver continued to disregard the deputies and continued into Kalkaska County, where the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were able to help disable the vehicle and stop it.

The woman was arrested without incident on numerous charges, and two passengers in the vehicle - a 30-year-old woman from Saginaw and a 33-year-old man from Saginaw - were arrested on drug-related charges, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.