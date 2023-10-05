Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Reliability Roadmap

Severe weather worldwide has been changing rapidly and our communities in Northern Michigan are not immune. From ice storms, to 60+ miles per hour winds, to late summer tornados, there is always a natural threat lurking over the horizon.

Doing all that they can to support the communities that they serve, Consumers Energy is countering these extreme weather patterns by developing a stronger and smarter energy grid via the Reliability Roadmap program.

Consumers Energy’s Reliability Roadmap is a blueprint to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid that includes the new long-term goals:

No customer will be without power for more than 24 hours.

No outage will affect more than 100,000 customers.

The Reliability Roadmap includes a variety of steps to achieve these goals, including:

Tree Trimming: Significantly increasing and staying at the cycle time needed to keep our lines clear of interference from trees, which is the most effective way to prevent and shorten power outages and improve system reliability.

Infrastructure upgrades: Expanding and accelerating replacement or rebuild of poles, expand undergrounding power lines where it makes sense, and organize circuits more efficiently.

Grid modernization: Enhancing the ability for smart meters, sensors and automation devices to work together to help monitor, isolate and automatically respond to interruptions more effectively.

Equity and environmental justice: Sustaining our commitment that all communities will experience the benefits of the Reliability Roadmap and can participate in the clean energy transformation.

For more information on the Reliability Roadmap or on how Consumers Energy is working hard to be A Force for You visit the Consumers Energy website.