Cadillac, Marquette among cities to benefit from $100 million in grants for projects across the state

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing approval of $99.2 million in grant funding for projects across Michigan’s 10 prosperity regions through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP 2.0).
“Today’s grants underscore our commitment to the people, places, and projects that are integral to the growth of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said. “These investments will help create vibrant places that attract and retain talent, add new housing options, enable business creation and attraction, and provide resources for Michiganders and our communities.”
RAP 2.0 is deploying $100 million in state funding to address the COVID-19 impacts and community revitalization needs in Michigan communities to invest in projects that enable population and tax revenue growth through rehabilitation of vacant and blighted buildings and historic structures, rehabilitation and development of vacant properties, and development of permanent place-based infrastructure associated with social zones and traditional downtowns, outdoor dining, and place-based public spaces.
The original RAP program awarded $83.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars in September 2022. This second iteration of the program received an appropriation of $100 million in the budget supplemental SB 7 signed by Whitmer in February.
Administered by MEDC, this program provides access to real estate and place-based infrastructure development gap financing in the form of grants of up to $5 million per project for real estate rehabilitation and development, grants of up to $1 million for public space place-based infrastructure per project, and grants of up to $20 million to local or regional partners who develop a subgrant program.
“When state and local partnerships are strong, we are able to do some incredible things for the people of Michigan,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “With this infusion of dollars directly into our communities, our neighborhoods will become even more attractive places for folks to move to and put down roots. I’m proud that we were able to deliver these funds that will create meaningful change in our state. There’s momentum in Michigan and we’re going to keep working hand-in-hand with partners across the state to bring new energy and attention where it’s needed.”
Today’s grants were allocated in three categories:
· Public Space Place-Based Infrastructure RAP Awards – $11,868,415 awarded to 19 communities around Michigan for infrastructure improvements, public facility enhancements, downtown improvements and more.
· Real Estate Development Project RAP Awards – $39,052,745 awarded to 18 development projects across both peninsulas.
· Subgrant Program RAP Awards – $48,287,830 awarded to seven local economic development organizations/units of government for different community development projects around the state.
Here’s the breakdown:
Public Space Place-Based Infrastructure Awards:
Algonac, $400,000
Auburn Hills, $450,000
Bay City, $687,358
Cadillac, $542,117
Charlevoix, $300,000
Eastpointe, $1,000,000
Elk Rapids, $485,000
Escanaba, $330,000
Lake City, $935,000
Marquette, $583,750
Marshall, $1,000,000
New Buffalo, $1,000,000
Owosso, $300,000
St. Johns, $550,000
Thompsonville, $346,200
Traverse City, $500,000
Wayne, $458,990
West Branch, $1,000,000
Westland, $1,000,000
Real Estate Development Project Awards:
Bad Axe, $500,000
Cadillac, $2,700,000
Chelsea, $1,962,170
Ecorse, $5,000,000
Flint, $1,284,451
Flint, $860,759
Grand Haven, $700,000
Grayling, $5,000,000
Laingsburg, $600,000
Marquette, $4,586,000
Midland, $3,000,000
Owosso, $1,358,000
Port Huron, $3,196,790
Port Huron, $500,000
Saginaw, $4,312,642
Sault Ste. Marie, $1,000,250
Traverse City, $691,683
Warren, $1,800,000
Subgrant Program Awards:
Detroit, $14,500,000
Grand Rapids, $6,129,256
Lansing, $6,450,000
Various Cities, $8,037,830
Various Cities, $2,500,000
Various Cities, $4,500,000
Various Cities, $6,170,744