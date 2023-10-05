Cadillac, Marquette among cities to benefit from $100 million in grants for projects across the state

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing approval of $99.2 million in grant funding for projects across Michigan’s 10 prosperity regions through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP 2.0).

“Today’s grants underscore our commitment to the people, places, and projects that are integral to the growth of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said. “These investments will help create vibrant places that attract and retain talent, add new housing options, enable business creation and attraction, and provide resources for Michiganders and our communities.”

RAP 2.0 is deploying $100 million in state funding to address the COVID-19 impacts and community revitalization needs in Michigan communities to invest in projects that enable population and tax revenue growth through rehabilitation of vacant and blighted buildings and historic structures, rehabilitation and development of vacant properties, and development of permanent place-based infrastructure associated with social zones and traditional downtowns, outdoor dining, and place-based public spaces.

The original RAP program awarded $83.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars in September 2022. This second iteration of the program received an appropriation of $100 million in the budget supplemental SB 7 signed by Whitmer in February.

Administered by MEDC, this program provides access to real estate and place-based infrastructure development gap financing in the form of grants of up to $5 million per project for real estate rehabilitation and development, grants of up to $1 million for public space place-based infrastructure per project, and grants of up to $20 million to local or regional partners who develop a subgrant program.

“When state and local partnerships are strong, we are able to do some incredible things for the people of Michigan,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “With this infusion of dollars directly into our communities, our neighborhoods will become even more attractive places for folks to move to and put down roots. I’m proud that we were able to deliver these funds that will create meaningful change in our state. There’s momentum in Michigan and we’re going to keep working hand-in-hand with partners across the state to bring new energy and attention where it’s needed.”

Today’s grants were allocated in three categories:

· Public Space Place-Based Infrastructure RAP Awards – $11,868,415 awarded to 19 communities around Michigan for infrastructure improvements, public facility enhancements, downtown improvements and more.

· Real Estate Development Project RAP Awards – $39,052,745 awarded to 18 development projects across both peninsulas.

· Subgrant Program RAP Awards – $48,287,830 awarded to seven local economic development organizations/units of government for different community development projects around the state.

Here’s the breakdown:

Public Space Place-Based Infrastructure Awards:

Algonac, $400,000

Auburn Hills, $450,000

Bay City, $687,358

Cadillac, $542,117

Charlevoix, $300,000

Eastpointe, $1,000,000

Elk Rapids, $485,000

Escanaba, $330,000

Lake City, $935,000

Marquette, $583,750

Marshall, $1,000,000

New Buffalo, $1,000,000

Owosso, $300,000

St. Johns, $550,000

Thompsonville, $346,200

Traverse City, $500,000

Wayne, $458,990

West Branch, $1,000,000

Westland, $1,000,000

Real Estate Development Project Awards:

Bad Axe, $500,000

Cadillac, $2,700,000

Chelsea, $1,962,170

Ecorse, $5,000,000

Flint, $1,284,451

Flint, $860,759

Grand Haven, $700,000

Grayling, $5,000,000

Laingsburg, $600,000

Marquette, $4,586,000

Midland, $3,000,000

Owosso, $1,358,000

Port Huron, $3,196,790

Port Huron, $500,000

Saginaw, $4,312,642

Sault Ste. Marie, $1,000,250

Traverse City, $691,683

Warren, $1,800,000

Subgrant Program Awards:

Detroit, $14,500,000

Grand Rapids, $6,129,256

Lansing, $6,450,000

Various Cities, $8,037,830

Various Cities, $2,500,000

Various Cities, $4,500,000

Various Cities, $6,170,744



