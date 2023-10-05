Cadillac man arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle at Walmart

WEXFORD COUNTY — A Cadillac man is facing charges for a failed attempt to steal a truck from a Walmart parking lot in July.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were called to the Walmart store in Cadillac.

A truck belonging to an employee at Walmart had been broken into and damaged. The victim arrived at work 10 p.m. on July 8. While in the parking lot, a man approached the victim and introduced himself as Zach. Zach told the victim he liked his truck. The victim then went inside for his shift. When he came back out to his truck the next morning, he found someone had broken into his truck and damaged the ignition, making the truck inoperable. There was a hammer and screwdriver found on the seat and floorboard, along with a Walmart bag.

Damaged vehicle (Derrick Carroll)

Store surveillance footage was reviewed and a man matching the description of Zach, was recorded carrying a hammer and screwdriver inside Walmart. After the items were purchased, the man walked out of the store and directly to the victim’s truck, where he is observed moving around the victim’s vehicle for some time before leaving.

Screwdriver (Derrick Carroll)

Hammer (Derrick Carroll)

Troopers learned that a man matching the description of the suspect “Zach” had been arrested on a separate complaint and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. When troopers went to the jail to interview the man, identified as 21-year-old Zachary Michael Lewis from Cadillac, they found he was booked wearing the same clothing captured on the Walmart surveillance camera. He also had a tattoo matching that of the person in the surveillance footage.

Lewis was arraigned this week in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count Attempted Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle, one count Malicious Destruction of Personal Property Under $200, and Habitual Offender Second notice. His bond was set at $10,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on October 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.