U-Pick apples and tasty recipes with Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo

Michigan crunchy and sweet apples are now ready at the ultimate u-pick destination at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo.

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo has a bunch of activities for families and friends revolving apples and fall!

The farm has apple cannons, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, a bakery, and more!

Many of the apples at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo Are used to make fresh beverages, baked goods, and tasty treats.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are visiting the farm getting a look at their apples and how to use them in recipes.

