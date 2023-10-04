Roscommon Co. man convicted for sexually assaulting a family member

Troy Holder

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – On Tuesday, Troy Holder, 46, of Gerrish Township, was found guilty of eight charges related to a sexual assault of a family member.

A jury in the 34th Circuit Court in Roscommon County found Holder guilty of four counts first degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and four counts of second degree CSC, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday.

Holder sexually assaulted a family member, Nessel said.

“This conviction is a testament to the determination our department maintains to secure justice for sexual assault survivors,” Nessel said. “Sexual assaults are serious crimes, and we will not shy away from holding these predators accountable for their actions. I am grateful for the victim, who displayed great courage in a difficult situation. We must all do what we can to ensure criminal acts like these do not go unpunished.”

The investigation and charging decisions in this case were conducted by the Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office. The Department of Attorney General managed the prosecution at their request.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.



