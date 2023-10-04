Meet the Weather Watchers: Heather in Lovells

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Heather Lovell from Lovells.

How long have you been a weather watcher?

I’ve been a 9&10 Weather Watcher and a NWS Spotter since 2008 ... wow!

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

Straight line winds in Muskegon, I think it was May 1998 ... what a horrible storm! We were without power for about 10 days, got it back and had another storm within hours of getting electric back that took out electrical again. The first storm was so powerful it zapped all the electronics in our home, and the electricity back-fed into the house. Thankfully it didn’t cause too much damage, but part of the house had to be completely rewired - the wires were burnt! It was so amazing what those winds did to the surrounding area, changed the landscape in many places and changed the growing season for many - since they no longer had trees to shade their yards, they were able to grow things that they never could before! Interesting gardening change for sure for us gardeners!

How did you get interested in weather?

Migraine headaches! I noticed that my migraines got worse when the weather changed and began to track the barometric pressure. Sure enough, that was part of the cause, then when we moved to “Lovely Lovells” I wanted to put our little town on the weather map, so I asked to be a weather watcher and took classes at the National Weather Service.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

I grew up in Detroit, then moved to Muskegon when I got married (husband self-employed and had purchased a business there). We were in Muskegon for 18 years, then moved to Lovells in 2008 after vacationing here since 2001.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

My husband and I like to camp in the summer, mostly trying to find places along water; we live on 30 wooded acres so I like being near the water when we can. I am a pretty decent amateur landscape photographer; I quilt in the winter months and cross-country ski. I also enjoy baking and trying new recipes. We do have a small garden. I’m an advanced master gardener, but Dave, my husband, usually does more gardening these days now that he’s retired.

What’s your favorite season?

I love the spring for the new season and seeing the plants pop out of the ground and the trees coming out of dormancy, but I think I like fall the best. Yummy food, fall comfy wardrobe, MSU football and pretty fall colors. I also honestly like winter, but it just lasts too darn long! Summers are great in Northern Michigan, too, but the heat gets to me (again headaches!) :)