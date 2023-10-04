Gladwin Co. Transit bus involved in crash with pickup truck, drivers seriously injured

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says two drivers were injured in a crash Wednesday involving a County Transit bus.

Deputies were called out to the intersection of Round Lake Road and Sugar River Road in Sherman Township around 8:30 a.m.

They say a GMC Sierra pickup truck was headed south on Round Lake Road when the bus cut in front of it. First responders had to use the jaws of life to get the pickup driver out of the truck.

Deputies say both drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. No passengers were onboard the bus during the crash.