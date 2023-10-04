Daycares across the state no longer receiving federal funding, worried about what comes next

TRAVERSE CITY — Daycares across the state are no longer receiving federal funding that was put into place because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Child Care Stabilization grants helped facilities remain in business with these funds.

Teddy Bear Daycare and Pre-School in Traverse City said they had received just shy of $500 thousand during the pandemic for their three locations at 14 Street, Long Lake and Bass Lake. And now that this funding has stopped, they have had to raise their rates by as much as 6% to stay afloat.

They’re also concerned that if federal funding doesn’t continue, prices for daycare will continue to increase and some facilities may have to close their doors.

“We’re one of the most important, essential jobs out there. And what we’re noticing that if we were to step away, these people wouldn’t work. They wouldn’t have a place to go. Revenue in the state of Michigan is going to decrease significantly. Places are going to shut down and children are going to be without care,” Fryer said.

They said the pandemic opened the eyes of parents needing childcare, and that they hope the Michigan Department of Education, or the governor steps in to help with the funding.

“Our governor needs to really step up and she needs to recognize the importance. There’s funds that are appropriated to many other places in our state and that is fantastic. But ultimately, the children are the people that are going to be the future of our economy,” Anna Fryer from Teddy Bear Daycare & Preschool said.



