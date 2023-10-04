Crash survivors, advocates rally in Lansing for auto insurance reforms

An attendee honors Brian Woodward, a crash survivor advocate who died earlier this year, at a rally of auto crash survivors and advocates at the Michigan Capitol on Oct. 3, 2023.

Annabelle Marsh, with her mother Brandi, is on stage while April Brown addresses a crowd of auto crash survivors and advocates at the Michigan Capitol on Oct. 3, 2023.

Annabelle Marsh, a five-year-old kindergarten student, is paralyzed from the neck down. The survivor of a catastrophic car crash, she requires a ventilator and 24-hour care. But due to changes made in 2019 to Michigan’s auto insurance coverage, her family says dangerous uncertainty has been added to Annabelle’s care requirements.

Annabelle was one of hundreds of crash survivors and advocates gathered at the Michigan Capitol Tuesday to support proposed legislation that would expand coverage to those catastrophically injured. The event served as an opportunity for survivors to share their personal experiences and pressure legislators to take up changes that would expand broad care coverage to more crash survivors.

In 2019, changes to Michigan’s auto insurance laws significantly reduced insurance reimbursement for crash survivors that required care services, effectively causing thousands of Michigan residents receiving care to lose the services they had relied on and increasing personal costs for those that continued to receive it.

“This is not just a financial burden — it is inhumane and immoral,” said April Brown, executive director of AdvisaCare Home Health and Hospice. “It is a direct threat to Annabelle’s and others quality of life and quite literally her survival.”

Brown was joined by attendees in calling for a “fair and compassionate auto no-fault system that doesn’t compromise the well-being and dignity of our fellow citizens.”

Tuesday’s rally comes after a decision from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer that restored previous levels of care reimbursement to those injured prior to the 2019 reforms. Dr. Michael Andary, whose wife Ellen was a plaintiff in that case, said the fight now turns to expanding adequate reimbursement to those who have been injured after the reforms.

“The most important thing that I want to get across, as a physician and as a caregiver, is that these auto reform changes are harming patients, and anybody who thinks otherwise is wrong,” he said. “I have seen many patients suffer or die and it’s not right.”

Two pieces of legislation — SB 530 and 531 — would raise reimbursement rates and establish consistent rates for care services among crash survivors. They would also codify the Supreme Court’s ruling and extend reimbursement to those injured after 2019.

Tom Judd, executive director of the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, said the measures would help crash survivors live quality lives and “end the crisis in care.”

“It is never too late for justice, never too late to right a wrong,” he said. “It is never too late to end suffering and it is certainly never too late to save lives.”

Judd said as of April 2022, nearly 7,000 patients had been discharged from their home care regiments and over 4,000 healthcare workers had lost their jobs due to the changes. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford, has co-sponsored the new measures and spoke about the need for reform at the rally.

“Lives have been lost due to the stripping of care and the inability to afford lifelong personal caregivers,” she said. “We cannot ignore these very real life and death consequences any longer.”

Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, said he’s seen support for crash survivors throughout his time in Lansing. “If we are able to make this change legislatively, it is 100% because of their efforts,” said Damoose. “Because they have been diligent, they have been there every day.”

Damoose, who supports the legislation, said the measures were receiving bipartisan support and would hopefully be signed into law.

“If we can pass a law here where these people get the coverage they deserve and they paid for in the past — to help out those families, I think it’s nothing but good,” he said. “That’s the type of thing we should be doing.”

The bills received support from a bipartisan group of legislators at the rally and will be considered by the Senate Finance, Insurance and Consumer Protection Committee. Cavanagh, chair of the committee, said she was optimistic the measures would become law.

“Let’s work together to ensure that our state’s most vulnerable populations received the support they so desperately need,” she said.