Cadillac native practices law with her mom, inspired by injustice they say they experienced firsthand

CADILLAC — In 2013, Rose Odette was arrested for a white-collar crime. She served three years behind bars and 12 years of probation, but she and her daughter, Kaitlin Koshiba, say that Rose was wrongfully convicted.

“I was with murderers, people who were lifers that would never, ever get out of prison. They were dangerous people. And they would be dangerous, they would act dangerous and threaten people,” said Odette.

Koshiba had to witness her mom, who she believes is innocent, being taken away.

“I really believed that the truth would set us free. I really believe that the justice system would wheedle out the truth,” said Koshiba. “She has always been my role model and someone I looked up to and wanted to learn to be more like, and someone who I find to be incredibly trustworthy. A person of integrity and high moral character...convicted of bribery and bid tampering, which is cheating and lying. And that was really gut wrenching.”

Koshiba decided to study law, to protect people from similar injustice.

“We drove to the courthouse together that day and I had to drive home alone, and that was hard. That night I decided that I was going to take the LSAT. I didn’t know what else to do,” said Koshiba.

After passing the LSAT, Koshiba was admitted into Berry University School of Law. She graduated while her mom was still serving her sentence.

“I was accepted into Berry University School of Law in August of 2019, and I graduated in December of 2020 to 2021. I enrolled and took the Michigan Bar exam in February of 2022,” said Koshiba.

While Koshiba was studying law, Odette decided to do the same thing.

“Kaitlin was going to law school, and I was going to paralegal school,” said Odette. “It kept me going. Instead of sitting in my bunk, or watching TV, or just feeling sorry for myself, I was able to really channel my time and effort into thinking to the future, how I can help, how I can add value.”

After graduating, Kaitlin knew that she wanted to open up her own law firm and when Odette found out, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.

“I was able to get a family law certificate, in paralegal, knowing that Kaitlin was going to start a law firm focusing on family law. I got a certificate in bankruptcy because we like to help people get a fresh start when they have those financial problem,” said Odette.

Kaitlin opened up Koshiba Law in Cadillac, where she’s from, in July of last year. On Oct. 25, 2022, her mom came home from prison, and they’ve been working together ever since.

“I have never felt like I’m doing something more meaningful. This is the most meaningful work I’ve ever done in my life,” says Koshiba.