Students tour Morgan Composting as part of exploring manufacturing career options

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Friday is National Manufacturing Day, but before that students were able to get out of the classroom and tour local manufactures.

On Tuesday, about 400 freshman in the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District explored careers in manufacturing by touring facilities in the area. Twelve businesses hosted the field trips, and one of those stops was at Morgan Composting in Sears. While there, students were able to see what it takes to create sustainable, organic compost.

Justin Morgan, the vice president of Morgan Composting, said this trip a great way for students to get out and explore different options.

“I hope they see the size of what the potential is in agriculture and manufacturing is a is kind of a big word for kids that can wrap their head around right now. So to show them the opportunities that we have in Ag are huge and are endless. And you know how we feed the world,” Morgan said.

The Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center, Northwest Michigan Works and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event.