Record Heat AGAIN!

Tuesday was another day of record-setting heat across Northern Michigan. Records we set or tied in Gaylord, Alpena, Traverse City, Pellston, and Sault Ste. Marie.

Gaylord reached 85 breaking the old record of 84 set in 1971. Traverse City reached 88 breaking the old record of 87 and coming just 1 degree shy of the all-time October record of 89!

Pellston tied their record high of 85. Sault Ste. Marie is one that really sticks out. Once again they reached 83 degrees today blowing away the previous record of 77 degrees set in 1953.

Record Highs

It’s also important to note that yesterday’s high (and today) of 83 in the Soo was an all-time monthly record. Their records go back to 1888! This makes Monday’s high incredible as it has never been 83 degrees in more than 130 years!

Sault Ste. Marie Records

High pressure is the reason for all the heat over the midwestern states. It’s still in control but won’t be for much longer. Your Wednesday is going to be warm but record heat will be hard to come by. We’ll have to wait and see.

After tomorrow, temperatures begin dropping into the 60s and 70s, with 50s to 60s Friday, and then 40s and 50s this Weekend!