Grand Traverse County Parks seeks public input for future plans

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Grand Traverse County Park officials are seeking more input from the public about their future plans for county parks.

The Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Director John Chase said this is an ongoing dialogue they’ve been having about their five year plan.

“Whenever we put together a plan, we want to make sure that we really hear from our residents,” said Chase.

People were previously invited to fill out surveys about the future of the parks.

Chase said they will not be releasing much regarding the surveys yet because they don’t want to influence people’s opinions.

They will be holding four public input meetings in the county where people can talk first hand to county officials on what they want to see in their county parks.

“It’s really important that we hear firsthand from people. We can create a plan, but if we create that plan in a vacuum without actually hearing from the public, then the plan is not representative of what people are doing today and what people want to do in the future,” said Chase.

The public input meetings are required by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in order to be eligible for future funding.

The first public input meeting takes place Wednesday night at the Civic Center Pavillion at 5:30 p.m.

