Expect a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The WEA and EAS tests are scheduled to begin at approximately at 2:20 p.m.

The WEA portion of the test will involve an alert sent to cellphones. Cell towers will broadcast the signal for approximately 30 minutes. During that time, any cellphone within range and serviced by a participating provider will get a WEA alert accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.

The EAS portion of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.



