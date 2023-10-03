Excellence in Education: Joshua Etheridge from Hartland Consolidated Schools

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Joshua Etheridge, who is from Hartland Consolidated Schools. Joshua, we have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

Overall, he believes in us as students, but also as creative thinkers and future artists.

Q: Art is creativity, and once you get on that vein of creativity, your life can change. Have you seen that in your students?

A: Oh, my gosh. Yeah, yeah. And not just the ones that go on to art college, but the ones that go on into the medical industry or something like that. I think art is huge. Creativity is huge no matter what you choose to do.

Josh from Hartland Consolidated Schools receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

