Cadillac Police Department recovers handgun from minor

The Cadillac Police Department said that they found a male minor with a 9mm handgun at the Old Dam in the city of Cadillac Tuesday morning.

Around 10:35 a.m., the police department said that officers were doing a property check when they found the minor. They said that when they searched him, they found the handgun.

The police department said that Cadillac High School went into secure mode briefly, but the person was not on school ground and there was no threats to school safety.

The police department says the minor was turned over to his parents.

They are unable to release any more details at this time as the investigation is on-going.