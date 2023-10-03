Active Shooting Drill tests MSP’s crime lab skills

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Michigan State Police held a mass casualty drill in Northern Michigan Tuesday testing real world scenarios in real time, in a realistic setting.

MSP said the drill is to test the capabilities of their crime labs and how they can communicate effectively.

Michigan State Police said information about a shooting at a graduation party is relayed from here to the detectives and the three MSP crime labs from Marquette, Grand Rapids, and Grayling in real-time.

“There was an active shooter. We have victims, we have wounded, and then they have fled the scene. And again, they have to figure out what happened, where they went, is there still an active shooter how many shooters were there,” said Carroll.

Lab Director of the Grayling MSP Post John Lucey said their crime lab technicians are well versed in how to package evidence.

Tuesday’s focus is testing how the different crime labs communicate with each other during a situation with multiple crime scenes.

“What we’re doing is interpreting these scenes and to see if we can determine the number of suspects, the number of shooters. So in today’s scenario, which the teams don’t know yet, is we have three dead suspects, but we also have three suspects that are on the loose.

Carroll said just like in a real world situation, the detectives and crime labs don’t know anything in advance.

“It’s something they have to, through their investigation, figure out by talking to people. And we want to make this as real life as possible,” said Carroll.

Lucey said they do everything possible to make the drills as realistic as possible.

“We have Tyvek suits filled with paper, but we do have blood stains. We have blood on the pavement. We do have real fired cartridge cases and real fired bullets laying around,” Carroll.

Carroll said that is one of many reasons why the active shooting drill was held at the old Kirtland College campus for a number of reasons.

“It’s a secure area. We have a lot of buildings that are no longer used, but we can use them. It’s a community college. So realistically, a lot of these things do happen on campuses,” said Carroll.