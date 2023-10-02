Traverse City Police investigate fraud case impacting two TC agencies

Traverse City Police are investigating a fraud case that’s cost two Traverse City agencies thousands of dollars.

Captain Keith Gillis said a Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority staff member sent around $283,000 to what they thought was Grand Traverse Industries.

It happened after an e-mail saying GTI had updated their banking information and wanted payments for services sent there.

Gillis said that e-mail was discovered to be part of a scam, after the money was sent.

That’s when police were called to investigate. The case remains under investigation. No suspects and no arrests made yet.

9&10 News did reach out to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority for comment but have not heard back.