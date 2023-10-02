Student loan payments resume in October - here’s what you need to know

Federal student loan payments resume in October, and the State of Michigan has resources to help you get started again.
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has launched a new website, Michigan.gov/StudentLoanRestart, to provide tips, resources and assistance to student loan borrowers.
If you have federal student loans, here’s how you can make sure you’re ready:
- Update your monthly budget and consider applying for an income-driven repayment plan, which can lower your payments depending on your income and family size.
- Make sure your information is up-to-date on your loan provider’s website and on your StudentAid.gov profile. If you don’t know your provider, check StudentAid.gov or call the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 1-800-433-3243.
- Check your mail. You should receive a billing notice from your loan provider at least 21 days before your first payment is due.
- Always protect yourself from scams. The U.S. Department of Education and your loan provider will never call or email you asking for personal information. Also, never pay an outside company for help with your federal student loans. Your provider will help you for free.