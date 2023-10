Michigan State Police said they will be conducting a mass fatality incident (MFI) exercise on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The training includes the MSP Marquette, Grand Rapids, and Grayling Crime Scene Response Teams and detectives from the MSP Special Investigation Section.

The training will take place at Old Kirtland College in Roscommon.

Officials advise the public to avoid the college but be aware of the training Tuesday.