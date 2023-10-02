Owners arrested in connection to fire at Charlie’s Family Grill in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY — Police say the owners of Charlie’s Family Grill have been arrested in connection to a fire at the business back in March.

After a six-month investigation into the fire and previous insurance claims, the Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office issued felony Arson and Insurance Fraud charges against co-owners David and Ryan Robinson.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved, including White Cloud Police, Fremont Police, Grant Police, Newaygo Police, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police Special Investigations Unit Fire Investigators.

Police say the investigation is still open and more charges and arrests are possible. If you have any additional information about the fire at Charlie’s Family Grill, please call White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.