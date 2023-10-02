Learning the story behind Gilbert, a life-sized t-rex sculpture off M-72

If you’ve driven towards Empire lately, you may have noticed an unusual creature on the side of the road. Gilbert is a life-sized t-rex sculpture engineered and created by Curtis Warnes and Enoch Flaugher.

This was a huge project that took over three years to complete. Each section is carefully hand crafted and pieced together. The detail on the t-rex is absolutely incredible and the only way to do so was through careful sculpting of each piece.

The owner of the t-rex, Curtis Warnes, said that after sculpting their first t-rex for a customer, Warnes thought it would be a cool idea to make a permanent one to put on display on M-72. While Gilbert is fun to look at and snap a selfie with, the story behind his name is what makes him so special.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher, talked with the engineer, Curtis Warnes to learn more about his unique sculpture.