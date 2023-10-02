Chippewa-Wenonah intersection in Traverse City will be partially closed for several days this week

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Streets Division said Monday they will be temporarily closing the east side of the intersection of Chippewa Street and Wenonah Street for asphalt surface repairs this week.

The work began Monday at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Oct. 5. Traffic on Wenonah Street will be unaffected, and only a short section of Chippewa Street will be closed, officials said. Access to Chippewa Street will be maintained off of East Bay Blvd.

This work may cause disruptions to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, officials cautioned. If possible, please use alternate routes and avoid this area to reduce congestion, delay and promote worker safety.



