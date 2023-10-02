Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Beach house on Lake Michigan overlooking the Manitou Islands

A new, Lake Michigan masterpiece awaits you each morning at this incredible home overlooking the Manitou Islands the crystal clear water.

The interior of the home leans into the natural beauty outside with a bright, beachy color scheme that you’ll notice as soon as you enter the lower level.

From the bathroom on the lower level to the bunk room on the top floor, the home has been beautifully remodeled, turning this fantastic home into a lakeside stunner.

The spacious primary suite has it’s own amazing view of the water and private balconies to enjoy some fresh air.

Guests even have their very own suite above the detached garage that they’ll never want to leave.

This spectacular home gives you a generous amount of privacy all while keeping you in close proximity to the lake and Leland.

